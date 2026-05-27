Carney meets Goyal, calls India-Canada trade deal a game changer

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described a potential free trade deal with India as a “game changer” for his country as he met Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal in Ottawa on Monday. Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal (left) with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa on Monday. (X)

Goyal began his three-day visit to Canada in the capital and called upon the PM. Following that meeting, which was also attended by Canada’s minister of international trade Maninder Sidhu, Carney posted, “We’re negotiating a free trade deal with India. This will be a game changer for Canadian workers and businesses — unlocking a massive new market. We’re working fast.”

Carney added that they reviewed progress on the ongoing negotiations towards the comprehensive economic partnership agreement or CEPA and to explore “the opportunities ahead for both our countries in energy, agri-food, tech, and education.”

In a post, Goyal said he conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “warm greetings” to Carney. He said they had “forward-looking discussions on further deepening bilateral cooperation” and expressed optimism towards the early conclusion of the CEPA.

Earlier, as he met Sidhu, Goyal praised Carney for being the catalyst in changing the trajectory of bilateral ties. He stressed that Carney’s visit to India in late February into early March had “completely changed the way Canada and India looked at each other. It has set in motion a pathway to a complete overhaul of this relationship, setting a new agenda, new goals. in mission mode and I can clearly see the speed and intent of both sides is phenomenal.”

A readout of the meeting issued by Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, said the two ministers “highlighted the solid progress” made during the first two rounds of negotiations towards the CEPA and “reaffirmed their commitment to conclude it this year.”

They also laid the groundwork for the third round, which Canada will host. Sidhu announced that he was looking forward to bringing a business delegation to India this year.

The largest-ever business delegation from India to another country is travelling to Canada as part of Goyal’s visit. The minister said as many as 112 business delegates had already arrived in Canada and more could join them prior to the trade and industry meetings which will begin in Toronto on Tuesday.

Goyal also met Canada’s minister of foreign affairs Anita Anand and minister of agriculture and agri-food Heath MacDonald. Several cabinet ministers were present at the reception hosted by Sidhu for Goyal in Ottawa on Monday evening.

The red carpet rolled out for the commerce minister underscores the importance of India in Carney’s plans to diversify trade away from reliance on the US. Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president research and strategy for the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada, said, “This is a testament to his [Carney’s] interest in deepening the relationship and also to the strategic nature of the relationship.” She said it was significant because it signalled the desire to build a “genuine partnership” beyond the trade and commercial aspect of ties.

Sidhu and Goyal will convene the Canada-India Trade and Investment Forum in Toronto on Tuesday, which is being organised by the Canada-India Business Council or C-IBC, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada.

Relations between India and Canada cratered after then Canadian PM Justin Trudeau stated in the House of Commons on September 18, 2023, that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Nijjar in Surrey, British Columbia, three months earlier. India dismissed those accusations as “absurd” and “motivated.”

A reset in relations came after Carney assumed charge as PM in March 2025. He invited Modi to the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis in June last year. They met again in November on the margins of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg before Carney’s visit to India earlier this year, where they launched fresh negotiations towards the CEPA and set a deadline for the end of this year for that purpose.

A renewal is now in place, as Goyal remarked, “This is a partnership that is being reset very very rapidly.”