Akhilesh Yadav's convoy meets accident; several hurt as cars pile up
Published on Feb 03, 2023 05:30 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav's convoy met an accident on Friday in Hardoi as the Samajwadi chief was on his way to attend an event. The injured have been sent to hospital while Akhilesh reached his destination safely.
The convoy of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday met an accident after a vehicle hit several other vehicles. At least six vehicles have been damaged while Akhilesh is unhurt, LiveHindustan reported.
Akhilesh was going to attend an event at Baitha Pur village in Hardoi's Harpalpur. Near Farhat Nagar railway crossing, one of the vehicles suddenly pressed the brake because of a sharp curve and the other cars following hit piled on the car.
Videos showing the damaged car have appeared on social media. The cars hit each other from behind, as can be seen in the videos.
The injured were immediately taken to the hospital while Akhilesh was safely taken to his destination.
