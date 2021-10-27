Case against Rajasthan teacher who celebrated Pak cricket team’s win over India

A private school in Udaipur district of Rajasthan terminated a teacher after her alleged celebration of Pakistan cricket team’s victory over the Indian cricket team in the T20 World Cup match played on Sunday generated huge backlash on social media questioning her patriotism and demanding her sacking.

“As per the decision taken in the meeting, the teacher is expelled from the school from immediate effect,” stated the termination letter. The decision was also confirmed by the chairman of the school without stating the reason.However, school authorities aware of the developments said she was removed for her pro-Pakistan posts.

The teacher in question later released an apology, claiming her WhatsApp status celebrating Pakistan’s victory was misunderstood and so was her proclaimed support for India’s arch rival nation, which was all done in jest.

“Jeet Gaaye…We won,” her WhatsApp status, posted along with a picture of the Pakistan cricket team said after their 1st victory against India in 13 attempts in a world cup match. Her WhatsApp status drew the attention of a parent who asked the teacher if she supported Pakistan and she replied in the affirmative. Soon a screenshot of her WhatsApp status and purported admission of support to Pakistan spread on social media, inviting condemnation and also expulsion from her school.

The teacher claimed her posts were taken out of context and she loved India as much as any other Indian. She said her family was divided into two teams over the match and each team was supporting one side in the contest. As her team was supporting Pakistan, she posted the celebratory status on WhatsApp. She added she thought it to be a “joke” when a parent asked her if she loved Pakistan.

“As the message [from the parent] had emojis and it was in light moments, I replied in Yes. But, it doesn’t mean anywhere that I support Pakistan. I am an Indian and I love India. I love India as much as everyone else,” the teacher said in her defence.

She further said, “As soon as I realised that I had made a mistake, I deleted the status message... realising that it was giving a wrong message. I am sorry if I have hurt anybody’s sentiments.”

A local organisation has lodged a police complaint against her.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers on Wednesday reached the school campus and hoisted the national flag to mark their protest against the teacher’s posts.

Circle inspector, AmbaMata police station area, Narpat Singh said a local organisation has lodged a complaint against the teacher following which a case under IPC Section 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) has been lodged.