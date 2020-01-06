e-paper
Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Case filed against Vijayvargiya, 350 other BJP cadres over ‘threat video’

In the video, the BJP leader was heard saying, “Have they (top officers) become so big? The officers should understand that they are public servants.”

india Updated: Jan 06, 2020 09:28 IST
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.(ANI Photo )
         

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is among the nearly 350 party cadres who have been booked here in Madhya Pradesh after a video purportedly showing him ‘threatening’ government officials went viral on social media, police said on Sunday.

The video, apparently shot during a protest organised by the BJP in Residency area of Indore on Friday, showed Vijayvargiya saying, “Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise (we) would have set Indore on fire today.” Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior leaders were in the city since Thursday for an internal conclave of the organisation.

The BJP organised the protest here on Friday, alleging that city officials were biased and taking “politically motivated” action against party workers.

“Based on a complaint by a tehsildar, we registered an FIR late Saturday against 350 protesters, including Vijayvargiya and BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani,” Sanyogitaganj police station’s inspector Narendra Singh Raghuvanshi said.

In the video, the BJP leader was heard saying, “Have they (top officers) become so big? The officers should understand that they are public servants.” An official was heard telling Vijayvargiya that he had no information about BJP leaders’ invite to top officials.

Vijayvargiya was then heard saying, “Our Sangh (RSS) leaders are (here), otherwise would have set Indore on fire today.”

