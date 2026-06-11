Case filed over disappearance of reports from then Odisha CM Patnaik’s office

The Odisha government on Wednesday lodged a case over the disappearance of inquiry reports into the state’s worst communal violence and the death of 24 patients in a fire at Bhubaneswar’s SUM Hospital from the chief minister’s office (CMO) during the last days of the Naveen Patnaik government in 2024.

The case was lodged over the disappearance of inquiry reports from the chief minister’s office during the last days of the Naveen Patnaik government in 2024.

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The case related to the Justice AS Naidu Commission and Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central) or RCD (Central) inquiry reports was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to criminal breach of trust, concealment and destruction of documents, and criminal conspiracy against unknown people

Justice Naidu looked into the killing of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati and four of his disciples by Maoists in August 2008 in Kandhamal, which triggered Hindu-Christian riots and left 38 people dead. Seven people have been convicted for their role in the riots. The RDC (Central) probed the blaze in the Intensive Care Unit, dialysis, and emergency units at the SUM Hospital in October 2016.

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s affiliates VHP and Bajrang Dal have demanded the release of the Naidu Commission report since it was submitted in December 2015.

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{{^usCountry}} “...the two reports were not returned from the CMO on June 4, 2024, and are presently untraceable. The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these two reports, particularly when other files forwarded during the same period were returned, create a reasonable suspicion that the reports may have been intentionally removed, retained, concealed, destroyed, or otherwise unlawfully dealt with,” said home department joint secretary Sarat Chandra Marandi in the First Information Report filed in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “...the two reports were not returned from the CMO on June 4, 2024, and are presently untraceable. The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of these two reports, particularly when other files forwarded during the same period were returned, create a reasonable suspicion that the reports may have been intentionally removed, retained, concealed, destroyed, or otherwise unlawfully dealt with,” said home department joint secretary Sarat Chandra Marandi in the First Information Report filed in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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