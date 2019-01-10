‘Case of honour killing’: Police on Gaya minor girl who was found beheaded

Police in Bihar’s Gaya town claimed on Thursday they have solved the murder of a 16-year-old girl, whose beheaded body with her face burnt and breasts chopped off was recovered on January 6 causing furore on social media.

“It’s a case of honour killing. The girl had eloped with someone on December 28 from her home in Patwa panchayat but returned after three days. This angered the parents, who plotted the cold-blooded murder with the help of a butcher friend,” Gaya’s senior superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra said.

Mishra said the victim’s parents and the butcher have been arrested and they have confessed to the crime.

“We are forwarding them to jail,” he said.

Several activists and journalists from different cities tweeted about the incident, seeking justice for the minor victim. People in Gaya also took to the streets taking out rallies and candle marches seeking the arrest of the killers.

Mishra said conflicting statements of the victim’s family raised suspicions of foul play and the accused confessed to the murder on interrogation.

Gaya’s Buniyadganj police had recovered the minor’s beheaded body from a field in Joda Masjid-Baksaria Tola locality in a mutilated state. Her severed head was later found five kilometres away in a field.

Police initially said it was suspected it to be a case of rape and murder. However, her postmortem reports did show signs of rape of the minor girl, who according to her parents had gone missing since December 28.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police on January 4 and alleged that his daughter could have been abducted.

“We went to several places and visited our relatives’ homes for her but to no avail. She could have been abducted while going to meet a friend on December 28 evening,” he said in the complaint.

Mishra said they got an indication of foul play by the family when they questioned the victim’s younger sister, who said she had seen her last with her father’s friend, Leela Patwa, a butcher, on December 31, 2018.

He said, two separate police teams were constituted for an investigation. One team led by deputy superintendent of police rank officer questioned the victim’s elder and two younger sisters. During questioning, they told them that their sister went to an unknown place on December 28 and return after three days.

However, when the second team led by a woman police officer called the victim’s three sisters, they did not turn up. Meanwhile, police managed to procure clinching evidence that the victim was last seen with the professional butcher.

“After recovery of the body, we called the parents to the police station on umpteen occasions to record their statement but they did not turn up giving lame excuses. Their dubious intent to escape interrogation further cemented our doubts. In the meantime, we picked up the butcher, who yielded and narrated the entire incident,” Mishra said.

Mishra said Patwa panchayat, mostly comprising weavers, follows a practice of socially boycotting people indulging in affairs and marrying outside the community. However, there has been no report of honour killings in the past.

Locals said it is an unwritten diktat of the local panchayat to girls to refrain from indulging in love affairs and eloping. No panchayat member was available to speak to media.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 16:46 IST