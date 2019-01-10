Baby’s body split into two as doctors botch up delivery in Rajasthan

A newborn’s body was split into two when a nurse pulled it out during a delivery gone wrong in Rajasthan. The woman was then sent to a different hospital with a part of the baby’s body still inside her.

Tilok Bhati, the baby’s father, alleged that staff at the government hospital in Jaisalmer’s Ramgarh didn’t inform him about the botch-up and hid the part of the body that they had pulled out.

Bhati also alleged that the hospital staffers were drunk and misbehaved with them.

After the botch-up, doctors at Ramgarh told the couple that delivery was done and only the placenta was left inside. They found it suspicious and she was then sent to Jodhpur.

Doctors at Jodhpur’s Umaid Hospital got to know about the botch-up during operation and informed the family members who then approached police.

A case was filed under IPC sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety) against two staffers of the Ramgarh hospital.

Sub-inspector Jalam Singh said police recovered the body part after conducting searches in the hospital. “We have registered a case against two staffers of Ramgarh hospital and have interrogated them,” he said.

