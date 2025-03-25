Menu Explore
Cash recovery row: Supreme Court in-house committee begins inquiry, visits Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma's residence

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2025 03:06 PM IST

A committee appointed by the Supreme Court started probing the cash discovery case involving Justice Yashwant Varma, following a fire at his residence. 

A Supreme Court-appointed three-member committee on Tuesday began its probe into the alleged cash discovery case linked to Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice GS Sandhawalia arrives at the residence of senior Delhi High Court Judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, (PTI)
As part of the inquiry, Justice Sheel Nagu (Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana high court), Justice GS Sandhawalia (Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh high court), and Justice Anu Sivaraman (judge of Karnataka high court) visited Justice Yashwant Varma’s official Bungalow at 30, Tughlak Crescent in Delhi.

The judges reportedly spent about 30-35 minutes inside the house, inspecting the premises before leaving.

Cash discovery row

A fire at the storeroom of the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma on March 14 in posh Lutyens' Delhi locality purportedly led to the discovery of the cash by firefighters and police personnel.

On March 22, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has constituted a three-member panel to probe the discovery of “four to five semi-burnt sacks” of Indian currency notes after the fire incident.

The alleged cash discovery took place around 11.35pm on March 14, prompting the fire officials to rush to the spot and douse it.

Justice Yashwant Varma's response

Justice Varma strongly denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of my family members.

In his response submitted to Delhi high court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, Justice Varma said the allegations of cash discovery at his residence clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign him.

