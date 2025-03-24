Justice Yashwant Varma stripped of judicial work: Delhi HC issues circular

Delhi high court chief justice DK Upadhyay on Monday removed justice Yashwant Varma from judicial duties with immediate effect. This followed the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, forming a three-member inquiry committee on Saturday to investigate allegations stemming from the reported discovery of a large amount of cash at Justice Varma’s residence. On March 20, the Supreme Court collegium unanimously recommended transferring justice Varma to the Allahabad high court. (Allahabad high court website)

“In view of the recent events, the judicial work from Hon’ble Mr Yashwant Varma is withdrawn with “immediate effect” till further orders,” a circular issued by the Delhi high court on Monday stated.

The decision has been made following a recommendation by CJI Khanna on Saturday to not assign any judicial work to justice Varma for the time being. The in-house committee comprises justice Sheel Nagu, chief justice of the Punjab & Haryana high court, justice GS Sandhawalia, chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court, and justice Anu Sivaraman, judge of the Karnataka high court.

The decision was taken by CJI Khanna, following a recommendation by Delhi high court chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya for an in-house inquiry against justice Varma. In his report, released late by the Supreme Court, justice Upadhyaya said: “I am of the prima facie opinion that the entire matter warrants a deeper probe.”

The controversy stems from a reported fire at Justice Varma’s official residence on Tughlak Road at around 11:35pm on March 14. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) responded and extinguished the fire within minutes. However, first responders—including personnel from DFS and possibly the police—are believed to have discovered stacks of cash in the storeroom, some of which were reportedly charred. Justice Varma and his wife were in Bhopal at the time.

On March 20, the Supreme Court collegium unanimously recommended transferring justice Varma to the Allahabad high court—his parent high court. However, during deliberations, at least two members argued that a mere transfer was insufficient and pushed for an immediate in-house inquiry. One judge insisted that justice Varma be stripped of judicial work immediately, while another pressed for a formal investigation to ensure institutional accountability.

The matter has also sparked reactions from the judiciary and legal fraternity.

The Allahabad high court Bar Association (HCBA) strongly opposed justice Varma’s transfer, questioning whether the Allahabad high court was being treated as a “dumping ground.”

The controversy has also resonated in Parliament. In the Rajya Sabha on March 21, chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar responded to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh’s call for greater judicial accountability by stating that he would explore mechanisms for structured discussions on the issue.

Dhankhar appeared to hint at reviving the debate over the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), which was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015.