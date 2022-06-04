Caste census to benefit all, says Nitish; ignores queries about BJP’s doubts

Patna: Dispelling apprehensions raised by alliance partner BJP over certain issues on the proposed caste census in Bihar as approved by the cabinet, chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that it will benefit everybody.

He, however, preferred to remain silent on the BJP’s demand that ‘Rohingyas’ be kept out of the purview of the survey. “I am not aware of the demand,” was the brief reply of the chief minister when prodded on the issue.

“Caste- based calculation is in favour of everyone. It is not against anyone. It will be done very well in Bihar. It is being prepared by the General Administration Department and it will take some time. Decision has been made on caste-based census and the department is already preparing for it. It’ll take some time. We’ll keep informing parties about it and take suggestions from them. This is in favour of all communities,” said Kumar while talking to the media on Saturday.

“Every community irrespective of the religion they follow will be counted completely and it will also be an attempt to know their economic condition,” said Kumar.

BJP Bihar chief Dr Sanjay Jaiswal through a Facebook post on Thursday evening and again on Saturday raised concerns with regard to the caste-based survey of all the castes, sub-castes within religious groups, on which there was unanimity. “Through the survey, the names of Rohingya and Bangaldeshi should not get added so that they can claim citizenship on that basis later on,” he said. “The proclivity of forward Sheikh Muslims in Seemanchal to claim the benefits of backwards by presenting themselves as Kulhariya and other backward groups” is another grey area.

Another BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has suggested to the Bihar government that the proposed caste census should be done through an electronic survey or e-survey instead of a paper survey, in which all information through the Enumerator Tablet will be collected so that real time data can be uploaded.

