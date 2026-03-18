New Delhi, The Central Administrative Tribunal on Wednesday sent a notice to the Labour Ministry and the Employees' State Insurance Corporation over alleged irregularities in the allocation of postings to the recruited nursing officers. CAT's notice to Labour Ministry, ESIC over irregularities in posting allocation to nursing officers

A bench presided over by RV Sinha was hearing a petition filed by Narendra Saini and other candidates challenging the manner of posting allotment following the recruitment process.

The recruitment drive was conducted for nursing officer posts in ESIC hospitals across the country, the results of which were declared last year, with appointment memorandums issued in January 2026.

The tribunal sought a response from the Ministry of Labour and Employment and ESIC, listing the matter for further hearing.

The applicants have contended that, despite securing higher ranks, they were denied preferred postings and were allocated less desirable locations.

They alleged that candidates belonging to reserved categories were treated as "reserved candidates against unreserved vacancies" , resulting in an unfair allocation process.

According to the plea, candidates with lower ranks in the same categories were given more preferred postings, while those with better merit were disadvantaged.

Counsel for the applicants, Gyanant Singh, submitted in the court that candidates had given their order of preference for zones which were to be allocated on merit.

He pointed out that the Department of Personnel and Training had laid down the government policy of accommodating meritorious reserved category candidates according to their merit position at the time of posting or allocation of service, even after being counted in the general unreserved quota.

The applicants have argued that the allocation process violated established norms and guidelines, and have sought directions for the preparation of a fresh posting list based on merit and preferences.

The matter will be taken up after the respondents file their replies.

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