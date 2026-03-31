Caught between a club brawl chase, retired Army brigadier killed in Uttarakhand

A 70-year-old retired Army Brigadier died in Dehradun on Monday morning after being hit by a bullet when an occupant of a car fired at another vehicle in the middle of a high-speed chase triggered by a late-night brawl at a club in the city, police said. This is the latest in a string of crimes in the Uttarakhand capital, once known for its serenity and quiet lifestyle. (ANI/HT)

This is the latest in a string of crimes in the Uttarakhand capital, once known for its serenity and quiet lifestyle.

Two groups of 10 men got into an altercation inside the Gen-Z club on Mussoorie Road on Sunday night. One group of six people then waited outside till early morning for the other. As the second group of four left in a Toyota Fortuner, the first jumped into their Scorpio N and chased them, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal.

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Officials familiar with the matter said that the nearly 10-minute chase covered around 3 kms and passed through the green, semi-urban foothill belt of the city.

Around 6.50 am near Johri village, the occupants of the Scorpio allegedly opened fired at the Fortuner’s tyres in an attempt to stop the vehicle, the SSP said.

However, one bullet struck retired brigadier MK Joshi, a resident of Tula’s Greens near Johri village, who was out on a morning walk with his brother-in-law, Rakesh Kumar Upreti and another resident of the society, SP Sharma, the SSP said, adding that he was rushed to a nearby hospital on Mussoorie Road, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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While the Fortuner was registered in Delhi, the Scorpio N had a temporary number, said officials.

Police have subsequently arrested four people for the crime from both the groups. They were identified as Rohit Kumar (20), resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, Mohammad Akhlaq (23), resident of Bihar, club owner Sandeep Kumar (43), resident of Nangloi in Delhi, and Aditya Chaudhary from second group (20), resident of Raipur in Dehradun.

SSP Dobhal said the case stemmed from a fight at the club, ruling out initial speculation that road rage was behind the tragedy. “The occupants of the Scorpio waited outside the club till early morning and then chased the Fortuner. During the firing, the brigadier, who was out on morning walk, was hit by a bullet in the chest,” he added.

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Police said the Fortuner lost control after the firing and crashed into a tree near a government primary school in the village. Following the crash, the Scorpio occupants allegedly assaulted those inside the Fortuner and damaged the vehicle. Two people travelling in the Fortuner sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital, police added.

SSP Dobhal and other officials rushed to the spot and later visited the hospital to gather details.

“The accused fled the scene after the incident. A district-wide intensive check is underway to trace them. CCTV footage from nearby routes is also being scanned,” the SSP said, adding that occupants of the Fortuner were detained, while the search for the occupants of the Scorpio was underway. People familiar with the matter said the brawl was about alleged inflated bill.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified people under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Rajpur police station, based on Upreti’s complaint.

Upreti, in his complaint, said they were out on a morning stroll when they reached near a government primary school and noticed a white car and a black car approaching at high speed.

“Within minutes, a shot was fired with the intention to kill. The bullet hit my brother-in-law in the chest, and he collapsed. He was bleeding profusely. With the help of SP Sharma and others, we took him to Max Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” he said.

In February, a Jharkhand-based gangster facing more than 50 criminal cases was shot dead by three assailants at Silver City Mall on Rajpur Road in Dehradun.

“There is no specific reason for the alleged rise in the crime rate. In most reported incidents, the accused had no prior criminal background, except in the gangster murder case, which involved a professional gang,” said superintendent of police (city) Pramod Kumar.

“We will hold a meeting of stakeholders, including representatives of colleges, and universities to ensure the law and order in the city. We will take initiate to increase police presence in areas where such incidents happen,” the SP said.

Dehradun-based social activist Anoop Nautiyal said, “We lost an innocent life. Lost in a city and state that has gradually become the most fertile for gang wars, goons, errant tourists and criminals of all shades.”