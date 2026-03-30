Retired brigadier, out on morning walk in Dehradun, killed after being hit by stray bullet in road rage firing

Dehradun: A retired brigadier was allegedly shot dead after being hit by a stray bullet during a firing incident triggered by an overtaking dispute between two car occupants on Mussoorie Road on Monday morning, police said. Police said the Fortuner lost control after the firing and crashed into a tree near a government primary school in Johri village. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the incident occurred around 6.50 am near Malsi, when the occupants of a Delhi-registered Toyota Fortuner and a Mahindra Scorpio N got into an argument over not yielding the right of way. The dispute escalated, following which the Scorpio occupants allegedly chased the Fortuner and opened fire at its tyres in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said the deceased, identified as K Joshi (70), a resident of Rajpur, was out on his morning stroll when the incident happened.

"During the firing, the retired brigadier, who was out on a morning walk along the road, was accidentally hit by a bullet. He was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment," he said.

Police said the Fortuner lost control after the firing and crashed into a tree near a government primary school in Johri village. Following the crash, the Scorpio occupants allegedly assaulted those inside the Fortuner and damaged the vehicle. Two persons travelling in the Fortuner sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun and other officials rushed to the spot and later visited the hospital to gather details.

“The accused fled the scene after the incident. A district-wide intensive checking is underway to trace them. CCTV footage from nearby routes is also being scanned,” Kumar said.