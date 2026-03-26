Dehradun , A 25-year-old postgraduate medical student allegedly died by suicide in her car in Dehradun, police said on Thursday. Doctor commits suicide inside car in Dehradun

The doctor, a native of Ambala, Haryana, was found unconscious early Wednesday morning by her father inside her car parked on Kargi Road here. He immediately rushed her to a hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police said they have recovered several empty injection vials from inside the car and that a probe was initiated.

The doctor's family has alleged that the Head of the Department of Ophthalmology was subjecting her to "mental harassment", which compelled her to take such an extreme step.

Her father, Dr Lalit Mohan has lodged a formal complaint with the police regarding this matter.

Police said preliminary inquiries have revealed that she had been suffering from depression for quite some time, which is why her mother had moved from Ambala to live with her in Dehradun.

According to the police, the 25-year-old sent a message to her mother on Tuesday night, informing her that she would return home from the hospital by 12:30 am.

However, when she failed to return home even after a considerable delay and did not answer her phone, her mother alerted her father, who was in Ambala.

Police said he drove down to Dehradun that very night and, together with her mother, set out to search for her.

The police further reported that while searching, they spotted Tanvi's car, inside which she was found lying unconscious.

Her father somehow managed to smash the car window using a stone, pulled her out, and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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