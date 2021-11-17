Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Caught on cam: Maharashtra shopkeeper killed with sword, robbers flee with cash

The incident took place when the victim, the owner of Anand Electronics in Chikli city of Buldhana district, was alone and preparing to down the shutters.
Three robbers killed a shopkeeper in Chikhli city of Buldhana district, Maharashtra.(AFP file)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 03:57 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 55-year-old shopkeeper was stabbed to death with a sword inside his shop in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the premises of the shop named Anand Electronics, police said.

According to a PTI report, three robbers, posing as customers, entered the deceased Kamlesh Popat’s electronics shop in Chikli city of Buldhana around 10pm when he was preparing to bring the day to an end and demanded that he hand over the cash.

Available CCTV footage captured them threatening Popat as he sat alone behind his desk. One of the miscreants then pulled out a weapon resembling a gun and pointed it at Popat, an NDTV report stated. Meanwhile, another man pulled out a sword.

When Popat refused to comply with their demand and tried to raise an alarm, the robbers stabbed him. Police said he tried to fight them off but the robbers overpowered him and fled with cash and other valuables, leaving him in a pool of blood to die.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been filed and an investigation was underway. The incident has instilled fear among local shopkeepers in Chikli.

