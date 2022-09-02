Caught on camera | Bhopal serial killer stabs security guard, then sits next to his body

A video of a serial killer in Madhya Pradesh, who was arrested in state capital Bhopal early on Friday for murdering five security guards, has surfaced on social media. The 45-second CCTV clip shows ShivPrasad, the accused, crushing the skull of a security guard sleeping on a roadway with a marble stone.

After murdering the watchman, the accused sits next to the body for a while before fleeing the area as if to make sure no one caught his act.

The 19-year-old alleged serial killer was arrested on Friday morning after he killed his fifth victim on Thursday night even as 10 teams and 250 police personnel were looking for him since Tuesday after he murdered four security guards, including three within 72 hours, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar.

According to reports, during interrogation, the man, who triggered panic in Sagar with his back-to-back killings, confessed to the five murders, adding he was influenced by social media and was “dying to become famous.”

Following the panic, Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said police were on a “high alert” and all watchmen on night duty have also been asked to remain on their guard.

A sketch of the suspect was released and police announced a reward of ₹30,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The alleged serial killing began in Bhopal's Sagar city, where Kalyan Lodhi, in his 50s and working as a factory guard, was murdered on the intervening night of August 28 inside Cantt police station limits. His skull was smashed with a hammer.

Then Shambhu Narayan Dube (60), a security guard at an arts and commerce college, was assassinated on the intervening night of August 29. According to investigators, his skull was bashed with a stone.

