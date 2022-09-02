Home / India News / Serial killer out to kill watchmen sleeping during duty hours arrested in Bhopal

Serial killer out to kill watchmen sleeping during duty hours arrested in Bhopal

Published on Sep 02, 2022 12:00 PM IST

Police superintendent Tarun Nayak said Shivprasad, the accused, murdered the fifth guard in Bhopal and he was being taken back to his Sagar, where he allegedly murdered four security guards at

The suspect was being taken back to Sagar. (HT PHOTO)
By Shruti Tomar

A 19-year-old alleged serial killer out to kill watchmen sleeping during duty hours was arrested after he killed a fifth watchman on Thursday night even as 10 teams and 250 police personnel were looking for him since Tuesday after he murdered four security guards, including three within 72 hours, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar.

Police superintendent Tarun Nayak said Shivprasad, the accused, murdered the fifth guard in Bhopal and he was being taken back to Sagar, where he allegedly murdered four security guards at separate places last week.

“...Shivprasad, a resident of Kesli in Sagar, has confessed to six murders. He said he was on a mission to kill security guards who slept during duty hours,” said Nayak. He added that Shivprasad was being interrogated.

The back-to-back killings triggered panic in Sagar and prompted the police to form 10 teams and deploy 250 personnel to arrest the serial killer.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said police were on “high alert” and all watchmen on night duty have also been alerted.

A sketch of the suspect was released and police announced a reward of 30,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Police began ascertaining possible links between the murders after the mobile phone of one of the guards was recovered from a spot where another was murdered.

The first murder was reported on August 28 when Kalyan Lodhi, 57, who was posted at a truck-building factory, was killed after his head was smashed. Shambhu Saran Dubey, 60, who was on duty at a college, was found murdered on August 29. His head too was smashed with a heavy stone. The third murder was reported on August 30, when Mangal Ahirwar, 45 was killed with a plougher. Another security guard, Uttam Rajak, was killed at an under-construction railway bridge in May.

Police on Thursday said they zeroed in on the suspect based on CCTV footage of Sagar’s Moti Nagar, where the last killing took place.

A serial killer was arrested in 2018 for allegedly killing 34 truck drivers and cleaners over a decade in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

