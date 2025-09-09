Caught on camera: Woman’s body carried on bike for cremation in Uttar Pradesh sparks outrage

A woman’s death in Mohabbatpur Jeeta village, Kaushambi district, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered widespread outrage after her body was transported on a motorcycle to the Sato Ghat cremation ground due to the unavailability of a vehicle. The video capturing the incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing significant attention and prompting debates across various platforms.(X/Akhilesh Yadav)

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav shared the video, criticising the state government. “What could be more shameful than this? There is nothing more to say to either the Chief Minister or the Health Minister,” he wrote on X.

HT.com has not independently verified the video, which has gone viral on social media.

The deceased, Buddharani, a resident of Mohabbatpur Jeeta village in the Kada Dham police station area of Kaushambi, died under suspicious circumstances, NDTV India reported.

The woman's relatives allege it was a case of murder. Following the incident, the police conducted a post-mortem and handed over the body to her family.

The police said that the post-mortem was conducted according to rules and that the case is under investigation.

The deceased woman’s husband, Changulal, and son, Dharmendra, work in private jobs in Ghaziabad. At the time of the incident, the family had no access to a hearse, forcing them to take the drastic step of transporting the body on a motorcycle, the report added.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Madhusudan Hulgi has launched an official inquiry. “Concerned officials have been instructed to submit a detailed report on the entire incident at the earliest, following which further action, if any, would be taken,” he said.

In July 2018, a video from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh surfaced online showing a man carrying his mother’s body on his bike for a post-mortem.

The woman, identified as Kunwarbai Banshkar, was a resident of Mastapur village. Her family had allegedly been refused a mortuary van by the district hospital after she died from a snake bite.

With no vehicle available, her son had no choice but to tie her body to his bike and take it to the hospital for an autopsy.