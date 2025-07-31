CB-CID officer's wife found dead at Lucknow residence, suicide suspected

In a suspected case of suicide, the wife of a senior police officer was found dead at their official residence here, officials said on Thursday. Police said that the deceased, Nitesh, was reportedly suffering from health issues.(Unsplash/representational)

Nitesh Singh, in her late thirties, was the wife of Mukesh Pratap Singh, an additional superintendent of police posted with the CB-CID here, a police officer said.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The husband was not present at the house when the incident took place," Additional DCP (Central) Mamta Rani Chaudhary told PTI.

Police personnel who entered the house in the Mahanagar police station area found Nitesh hanging from a hook on the ceiling. The body has been sent for postmortem, Chaudhary said.

Police said Nitesh was reportedly suffering from health issues.

"The matter is under investigation," the officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).