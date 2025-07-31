Search
Thu, Jul 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

CB-CID officer's wife found dead at Lucknow residence, suicide suspected

PTI |
Published on: Jul 31, 2025 03:59 pm IST

The incident happened while her husband was absent. An investigation is ongoing as her body has been sent for postmortem.

In a suspected case of suicide, the wife of a senior police officer was found dead at their official residence here, officials said on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased, Nitesh, was reportedly suffering from health issues.(Unsplash/representational)
Police said that the deceased, Nitesh, was reportedly suffering from health issues.(Unsplash/representational)

Nitesh Singh, in her late thirties, was the wife of Mukesh Pratap Singh, an additional superintendent of police posted with the CB-CID here, a police officer said.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. The husband was not present at the house when the incident took place," Additional DCP (Central) Mamta Rani Chaudhary told PTI.

Police personnel who entered the house in the Mahanagar police station area found Nitesh hanging from a hook on the ceiling. The body has been sent for postmortem, Chaudhary said.

Police said Nitesh was reportedly suffering from health issues.

"The matter is under investigation," the officer said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / CB-CID officer's wife found dead at Lucknow residence, suicide suspected
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On