Chennai: The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday transferred the probe, into a suspected case of hate crime in Tirunelveli district wherein 27-year-old Dalit IT professional was allegedly murdered by the family of a woman he was in a relationship with, to the CB-CID and also invoked the Goondas Act against the accused, officials said. CB-CID handed over Tirunelveli hate crime probe

According to police, the main accused Surjith was booked under the Goondas Act for allegedly murdering Kavin Selva Ganesh, belonging to the Devendra Kula Vellalar community, a sub-caste of Dalits, for being in a relationship with his sister, S Subhashini, who belonged to the Maravar community. Based on the complaint of Ganesh’s mother S Tamilselvli, the parents of the accused, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, sub-inspectors in the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force, were also named in the FIR and suspended on June 29.

“The couple serving as sub-inspectors in the Tamil Nadu Special Police Force have been suspended to ensure that the investigation is impartial and transparent. Considering the nature and importance of the case, and to ensure a free and unbiased investigation, the case has now been handed over to the CB-CID,” director general of police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal said.

According to police, on July 27, Ganesh was invited by Surjith to his house for a discussion and he agreed to tag along. But on the way, Surjith abruptly stopped his two-wheeler, pulled out a sickle and indiscriminately attacked Ganesh. When Ganesh tried to flee, Surjith overpowered him and hacked him to death.

The suspected hate crime has led to a growing chorus, with the allies of the ruling DMK demanding a separate legislation to tackle such incidents.

Thol Thirumavalavan, chief of VCK, an ally of the ruling DMK, demanded a legislation to prevent such crimes. CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam, too, demanded that the state government enact a legislation to prevent such incidents.

“The Tamil Nadu government must enact a specific law to help prevent such crimes,” said MP Sasikanth Senthil of the Congress, an ally of the ruling DMK.