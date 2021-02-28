CBDT chairman PC Mody gets another extension till May 31

The government on Sunday extended Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Pramod Chandra Mody’s tenure for the third time by three months till May 31, 2021, an official order said.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet [ACC] has approved extension in the re-appointment of Shri Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), for a further period of three months with effect from 01.03.2021 to 31.05.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” it said.

After the first one-year extension (from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020), the government in August last year extended his tenure for another six-month effective from September 1, 2020 to ensure continuity in the leadership on income-tax matters during the Union Budget 2021-22. Accordingly, he was due to retire on February 28, 2021.

Mody, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had taken over as the new chairman of CBDT on February 15, 2019. Before being elevated, Mody was the member-administration of CBDT, the apex policy making body of the income-tax department. He had succeeded Sushil Chandra, who was appointed as an Election Commissioner.