Home / India News / CBDT chairman PC Mody gets another extension till May 31
india news

CBDT chairman PC Mody gets another extension till May 31

In August last year the government extended his tenure for another six-month effective from September 1, 2020 to ensure continuity in the leadership on income-tax matters during the Union Budget 2021-22. Accordingly, he was due to retire on February 28, 2021.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Pramod Chandra Mody will continue as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) till May 31.(Mint)

The government on Sunday extended Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Pramod Chandra Mody’s tenure for the third time by three months till May 31, 2021, an official order said.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet [ACC] has approved extension in the re-appointment of Shri Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), for a further period of three months with effect from 01.03.2021 to 31.05.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” it said.

After the first one-year extension (from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020), the government in August last year extended his tenure for another six-month effective from September 1, 2020 to ensure continuity in the leadership on income-tax matters during the Union Budget 2021-22. Accordingly, he was due to retire on February 28, 2021.

Mody, a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, had taken over as the new chairman of CBDT on February 15, 2019. Before being elevated, Mody was the member-administration of CBDT, the apex policy making body of the income-tax department. He had succeeded Sushil Chandra, who was appointed as an Election Commissioner.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sri Lanka 'Priority One' partner in defence: India

FASTags, vaccine, banking transaction: List of rules to be effective in March

CBDT chairman PC Mody gets another extension till May 31

News updates from HT: Kejriwal says Centre can buy produce at MSP, shares formul
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP