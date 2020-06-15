e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / CBI alerts states against online scams, methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid-19 crisis

CBI alerts states against online scams, methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid-19 crisis

The top investigative body also issued an alert based on the inputs received from the Interpol on the production and supply of spurious hand sanitisers using methanol.

india Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:47 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo.
File photo.(PTI)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued alerts to the Police agencies of states and Union territories based on the inputs received from the Interpol relating to online advance payment scams and use of methanol for counterfeiting hand sanitisers.

The CBI has issued an alert regarding the proliferation of online advance payment scams involving instances of criminals approaching as vendors of Personal protective equipment (PPE), among other protective equipment supplies related to Covid-19 pandemic, and initiating online business transactions with clients. In such cases, after the receipt of the payment via bank transfers, the fraudulent vendors do not make any delivery of items.

The top investigative body also issued an alert based on the Interpol inputs on instances of the use of methanol for preparing spurious hand sanitisers. Many incidents have been reported in other countries wherein, due to a huge demand for hand sanitisers during the Covid-19 pandemic, the use of methanol was detected to produce fake hand sanitisers. Methanol can be highly toxic and dangerous for the human body.

This comes at a time when the entire country is struggling with a rising number of Covid-19 cases with the national tally jumping to 332,424.

Last month, the CBI had sent an alert to states against a malicious software threat that uses an update related to Covid-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
CBI alerts states against methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid crisis
CBI alerts states against methanol-laced fake sanitisers amid Covid crisis
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
Covid coaches to be used by states when health infra is exhausted: Railways
Covid coaches to be used by states when health infra is exhausted: Railways
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In