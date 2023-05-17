CBI arrests journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi, ex-navy officer in espionage case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former navy commander Ashish Pathak in connection with the leak of sensitive military information including details of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) projects and future procurements of the armed forces, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

File photo of arrested accused journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi.

Raghuvanshi and Pathak were arrested under the Official Secrets Act following raids on Tuesday related to the probe into the leaks, which officials said could impact India’s ties with certain countries.

“The journalist was questioned on Tuesday evening and was taken into custody under Official Secrets Act and criminal conspiracy along with...Pathak. We are investigating a larger conspiracy in the matter,” said an officer, who did not want to be named.

The agency has not specified Pathak’s exact role in the case.

The CBI registered a case to probe the leaks in December. Raghuvanshi is alleged to be involved in the collection of sensitive information including the details of the DRDO’s projects and their progress, the future procurement of armed forces, strategic preparedness, diplomatic talks of India with friendly countries, and sharing classified information with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, a CBI spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Raghuvanshi contributed articles to a US-based news portal focused on defence and space manufacturing. “There are international ramifications to this probe. We have to find out what all data or information about defence projects had been shared,” said a second officer, who also requested anonymity.

