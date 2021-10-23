Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CBI arrests six people for making derogatory social media posts against Andhra Pradesh judges

CBI said the case was registered on November 11, 2020, against 16 accused and it took over the investigation of 12 FIRs from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) in pursuance of the orders of the Andhra Pradesh high court
CBI arrested six people for allegedly making derogatory posts on social media against the Andhra Pradesh high court’s judges and the judiciary. (Archive)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
By Agencies

New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested six people for allegedly making derogatory posts on social media against the Andhra Pradesh high court’s judges and the judiciary, CBI officials said on Friday.

According to the statement from officials, the arrested people were identified as Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent court.

CBI said the case was registered on November 11, 2020, against 16 accused and it took over the investigation of 12 FIRs from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) in pursuance of the orders of the Andhra Pradesh high court.

It was alleged that the accused were intentionally targeting the judiciary and made derogatory posts on social media platforms against judges following some Court verdicts delivered by the Judges of the High Court.

Objectionable posts were removed from the social media platforms, public domains and a lot of such posts/accounts were removed from the internet, CBI added,

During the investigation, CBI had earlier arrested five accused and also filed five separate charge sheets against them.

The investigation is continuing including through the channels of MLAT, Interpol to collect evidence from abroad, it said.

