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CBI asks time to take up further probe in ex-minister murder case

The CBI seeks two weeks to decide on reopening the investigation into Y S Vivekananda Reddy's murder, amid calls for further inquiry from his daughter.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 07:12 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday requested the Telangana state high court to give two weeks’ time to decide on reopening the investigation into the murder of former minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Y S Vivekananda Reddy on March 14, 2019.

CBI asks time to take up further probe in ex-minister murder case

The high court, which took up the hearing on a petition filed by Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr N Sunitha Reddy last month, seeking directions to the CBI to conduct further investigation in the case, posted the case for further hearing on April 27.

In her petition, Sunitha argued that the CBI had not fully probed several aspects of the case and that many doubts remain unanswered. She contended that certain angles were inadequately investigated and some suspicious elements were overlooked.

The case is already under CBI investigation following directions from the Supreme Court of India. The agency had earlier examined technical evidence, including call data records between individuals, and filed a supplementary charge sheet on March 11, stating that it could not find any further evidence against certain individuals, suspected to be aware of the Vivekananda Reddy’s murder well in advance.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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