Home / India News / CBI books DHFL for creating over 2 lakh fake home loan accounts under PMAY
india news

CBI books DHFL for creating over 2 lakh fake home loan accounts under PMAY

The scam hit DHFL is already being investigated by both CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Yes Bank scandal involving its former CEO Rana Kapoor.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 07:08 PM IST
A forensic audit report by Grant Thornton revealed the irregularities of DHFL, after which the probe agency registered a case on March 15. (HT PHOTO).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), promoters Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan and unknown public servants for allegedly creating 2.60 lakh fake home loan accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) for a total loan worth 14,046 crore out of which 11,755.79 crore was routed to several fictitious firms known as Bandra Book Firms.

The DHFL claimed interest subsidy worth 1,887 crore from the Centre on the loans disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana.

A forensic audit report by Grant Thornton revealed the irregularities of DHFL, after which the agency registered a case on March 15.

DHFL, according to the CBI FIR, processed 88,651 cases under PMAY Scheme - under which loans granted to economically weaker sections, low and middle income group members of society for the purpose of buying land and construction of houses, development of dwelling units under slum development schemes, housing units are eligible for credit-linked interest subsidy.

The interest subsidy varies from 3% per annum to 6.5% per annum and the subsidy is payable upfront with a cap of 2,30,156 to 2,67,280 depending on the category in which the borrower falls. The maximum loan amount eligible under the scheme is 24 lakh. The subsidy amount is claimed by the financing institutions from the National Housing Bank, which is reimbursed by the Centre out of the budgetary provisions in the Union Budget.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Joe Biden to meet with immigration advisers as delegation visits Texas facility

Indian Air Force has a shortage of 405 pilots: Centre

Over 13,000 infants died in Gujarat's newborn care units in 2 years: Deputy CM

INX case: Chidambaram, Karti summoned by Delhi Court

DHFL is one of such housing finance companies which have granted loans under PMAY.

The scam hit DHFL is already being investigated by both CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Yes Bank scandal involving its former CEO Rana Kapoor.

The Reserve Bank of India superseded the board of DHFL in November 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cbi investigation dhfl
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP