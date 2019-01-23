CBI books ex-Air India chief Arvind Jadhav, others in corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked former Air India chairman-cum-managing director Arvind Jadhav for allegedly violating procedures while making various promotions and appointments during his tenure, according to a copy of the first information report (FIR) seen by HT.

Senior pilot Arvind Kathpalia, whose flying licence was suspended for three years after failing an alcohol test on November 11, has been named as co-accused in the FIR, CBI officials said.

Besides Jadhav and Kathpalia, three more former and serving officials of Air India — then executive director (personnel) L P Nakhwa (now retired), then additional general managers (operations) Amitabh Singh and Rohit Bhasin — have been named as accused in the FIR.

Besides losing his flying licence, Kathpalia has been demoted to the rank of executive director without portfolio from director (operations). The CBI alleged irregularity in his promotion from the rank of additional general manager to the rank of general manager nine years ago.

Air India refused to comment on the registration of the FIR.

The FIR alleged that Jadhav had constituted a panel in 2010 to promote officers to the rank of general manager (operations) in violation of laid down procedure.

The three-member panel included then chief operating officer Gustav Baldauf, then executive director (operations) A S Soman and former executive director (personnel) LP Nakhwa.

The probe agency said its “preliminary enquiry” into the matter revealed that Nakhwa, who was general manager (medical service) of the airline, was given the rank of executive director as the post was temporarily upgraded until August 31, 2009. But she continued at this position beyond the stipulated date, which was a violation of the civil aviation ministry directive, the CBI said. Apart from that, from April 1, 2010, Nakhwa was also allegedly regularised in her upgraded post and the ministry had to nullify the alleged irregular appointment. The CBI alleged that despite being reinstated to the rank of the GM , Nakhwa continued to be in the promotion panel for selection of other general manager rank officials even though the promotion policy of Air India clearly states that the members should preferably be two levels above the post for which the selection is to be made. The panel had called 15 additional general manager (operations) ranked officials for the interview for the post of general manager (operations) and selected five candidates — Kathpalia, Amitabh Singh, Rohit Bhasin, A K Gujaral and N K Beri.

Kathpalia, Singh and Bhasin were given vigilance clearance despite a criminal case pending against him, the FIR said.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 23:29 IST