CBI books its ex-DSP, wife for amassing disproportionate assets

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against its former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Brij Mohan Meena, who was posted in the sensitive Bank Securities and Fraud Branch (BSFB), for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

Representational image. (ANI)

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Meena was earlier charged in a separate case in December 2024 by the CBI for allegedly collecting bribes worth ₹5 crore from individuals or companies under investigation by the BSFB. He has been under suspension since then, officials said.

In the latest case, filed on April 30, the CBI has named Meena and his wife, Sunita, along with unknown others, alleging that between September 2021 and December 2024, when he served as DSP in the BSFB, Meena “intentionally enriched himself and acquired assets in his name, and in the name of his wife to the tune of ₹98.63 lakh, which is 87.84% disproportionate to their known sources of income”. HT has reviewed a copy of the CBI first information report (FIR).

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{{^usCountry}} Meena joined the CBI in 2003 as a sub-inspector and was promoted to inspector in 2009 and to the rank of DSP in 2019. From September 2021, he was posted in the agency’s BSFB unit in Mumbai, which handles major bank fraud cases. The same branch has investigated high-profile cases such as those involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meena joined the CBI in 2003 as a sub-inspector and was promoted to inspector in 2009 and to the rank of DSP in 2019. From September 2021, he was posted in the agency’s BSFB unit in Mumbai, which handles major bank fraud cases. The same branch has investigated high-profile cases such as those involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that when Meena joined the Mumbai BSFB branch as DSP, his assets were worth about ₹45 lakh, but increased by over ₹1.05 crore by the end of 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that when Meena joined the Mumbai BSFB branch as DSP, his assets were worth about ₹45 lakh, but increased by over ₹1.05 crore by the end of 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CBI has reiterated that it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption within its own ranks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBI has reiterated that it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption within its own ranks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the 2024 annual report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), 39 departmental cases against Group ‘A’ officers and 21 cases against Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ officials of the CBI were pending at various stages as of December 21, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the 2024 annual report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), 39 departmental cases against Group ‘A’ officers and 21 cases against Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ officials of the CBI were pending at various stages as of December 21, 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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