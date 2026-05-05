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CBI books its ex-DSP, wife for amassing disproportionate assets

Brij Mohan Meena was earlier charged in a separate case in December 2024 by the CBI for allegedly collecting bribes worth ₹5 crore from individuals or companies.

Published on: May 05, 2026 11:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against its former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Brij Mohan Meena, who was posted in the sensitive Bank Securities and Fraud Branch (BSFB), for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

Representational image. (ANI)

Meena was earlier charged in a separate case in December 2024 by the CBI for allegedly collecting bribes worth 5 crore from individuals or companies under investigation by the BSFB. He has been under suspension since then, officials said.

In the latest case, filed on April 30, the CBI has named Meena and his wife, Sunita, along with unknown others, alleging that between September 2021 and December 2024, when he served as DSP in the BSFB, Meena “intentionally enriched himself and acquired assets in his name, and in the name of his wife to the tune of 98.63 lakh, which is 87.84% disproportionate to their known sources of income”. HT has reviewed a copy of the CBI first information report (FIR).

 
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