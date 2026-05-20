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CBI books retired Navy captain in disproportionate assets case

The agency has claimed that the retired officer acquired several assets between 2010 and 2020, which covered a majority of his tenure in the Navy.

Published on: May 20, 2026 09:31 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked a former Indian Navy captain, identified as Raminder Singh Wadhwa, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2010 and 2020, officials said on Wednesday.

In its first information report (FIR), filed on May 15 but made public on Wednesday, CBI has alleged that Wadhwa was “involved in corrupt practices and acquired substantial immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income”.(Representative image)

Wadhwa, who retired from service in May 2024, joined the Indian Navy as a sub-lieutenant on July 1, 1989 and rose to the rank of captain -- equivalent to a colonel in the Army-- on August 6, 2016. He has served in sensitive postings, including at the Directorate of Network Centric Operations, HQ SFC (Strategic Forces Command); Naval Dockyard, Mumbai; Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval) Cell in BHEL; National Security Council Secretariat; and Directorate of Naval Design (Submarine Design Group).

In its first information report (FIR), filed on May 15 but made public on Wednesday, CBI has alleged that Wadhwa was “involved in corrupt practices and acquired substantial immovable assets disproportionate to his known sources of income”.

“As such, the amount of disproportionate assets is likely to increase during the investigation once these expenditures are also considered. Moreover, the properties acquired are situated in posh areas, and he and his family members have reportedly led a lavish and extravagant lifestyle,” the FIR alleges.

An Indian Navy spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

 
cbi prevention of corruption act indian navy
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