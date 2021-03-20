Home / India News / CBI conducts Joint Surprise Checks in 25 states on 30 Central departments
CBI conducts Joint Surprise Checks in 25 states on 30 Central departments

Conducting special drives related to any corruption activity in government departments is an old practice in the CBI, which had taken a backseat for the past few years but it is now being revived by Interim CBI Director Praveen Sinha.
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted joint surprise checks on 30 departments/organisations of the Central government in 25 states and union territories in collaboration with the vigilance wing of concerned departments. (AFP PHOTO.)

As part of a special drive, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted joint surprise checks on 30 departments/organisations of the Central government in 25 states/union territories in collaboration with the vigilance wing of concerned departments.

The joint surprise checks are being conducted to unearth any wrong-doing at places which are prone to corruptible practices while rendering services or implementing projects of the government of India at the cutting edge level, CBI Spokesperson R C Joshi said in a statement.

The cities/states where CBI teams carried out these checks on Friday include Shillong, Agartala, Tezpur, Guwahati, Imphal, Port Blair, Agra, Singrauli, Goa, Meerut, Allahabad, Gorakhpur; Ahmadabad, Jammu, Hardwar, Naya Raipur, Ahmadabad, Gandhi Nagar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bikaner, Vishakhapatnam and Cochin etc.

The departments/organisations covered under the surprise checks include – Food Corporation of India, Railways; Andaman Public Works Department; Ordinance Factory; North Coal Fields Ltd.; Indian Oil Corporation; Defence Estate Office; Inland Container Depot (ICD); Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology; CPWD (Central Public Works Department), Military Engineering Service, Rourkela Steel Plant etc, Joshi said

He added that the documents and records obtained in Joint Surprise Checks are being scrutinized for further necessary action.

