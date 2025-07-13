Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
CBI court issues non-bailable warrant against Congress MP Imran Masood in forgery case

PTI
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 03:03 AM IST

A CBI court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against Congress MP Imran Masood in a 2007 forgery case, instructing the Ghaziabad Police to produce him before it.

CBI court issues non-bailable warrant against Congress MP Imran Masood (centre) in a 2007 forgery case.(PTI File)
Confirming the development, government counsel Adesh Kumar Tyagi said on Saturday that the case originates from an FIR lodged in 2007 by the executive officer of the Saharanpur Municipality against Masood under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Tyagi, the allegations stem from a fraudulent transaction of 40 lakh on March 8, 2007, when Masood was the chairman of the Saharanpur civic body.

During the investigation, a municipality employee, Harsh Malik, was also implicated.

Following the probe, a chargesheet was filed against them. Masood's lawyer had previously submitted an application to the court, arguing that the FIR was a result of political animosity. Consequently, the case was transferred from Saharanpur to Ghaziabad.

"Masood failed to appear in the court on previous dates. On Friday, Special Judge Arvind Mishra of the CBI court issued a non-bailable warrant against the Congress MP. The Ghaziabad Police has been asked to produce Masood before the court on July 18," Tyagi said.

