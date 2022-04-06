CBI enquiry against Olympic committee chief for alleged diversion of money from Hockey India funds

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday lodged a preliminary inquiry against Narinder Batra, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), for allegedly diverting nearly ₹35 lakh of Hockey India funds for his personal benefit. Besides him, the inquiry was also registered against some unknown officials of Hockey India, according to news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior CBI officer told ANI that in the complaint against Batra and other Hockey India officials, the diversion of money was mentioned. The officer further stated Batra will soon be summoned for questioning over the allegations. Besides the IOC, Batra is also the head of the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Batra, who was the first Asian to be elected as the FIH chief in 2016, was re-elected for the top role in May last year. He had beaten his rival March Coudron, chief of Belgium Hockey Federation, by a narrow margin of two votes.

The IOA chief will hold the office until 2024.

In Tokyo Olympics held last year, India men's hockey team defeated Germany to win the bronze medal. This was the eight-time gold medal winners first victory at the Olympics since they won the gold medal in Moscow Olympics in 1980.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With bureau inputs)