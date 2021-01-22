CBI files case against Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for Facebook data theft

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research Ltd for "illegal harvesting of personal data from Facebook users in India,", officials have said. CBI had initiated a preliminary inquiry against Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research in 2018 for alleged illegal personal data harvesting of Indians from Facebook. It is alleged that Cambridge Analytica received data from Global Science Research which employed “illegal means” of personal data harvesting of Indians using Facebook.

The Mark Zuckerberg-owned company had said that the data of about 87 million people – mostly in the US – might have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica. The IT ministry had shot off letters to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica in 2018 seeking clarification on the issue from them after the data breach came to light.

The ministry’s move had come after Christopher Wylie, who blew the lid off the scam involving mining of Facebook user data to manipulate elections, tweeted details that claim to expose the British consultancy’s work in India dating back to 2003.

