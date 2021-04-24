CBI files case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on corruption charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday raided former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh’s residence as it registered a case against him and “unknown others” in connection with allegations of corruption and extortion.

People familiar with the matter said a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Deshmukh for further probe into the allegations after the federal agency’s preliminary inquiry into the case found “prima facie” evidence against him. They added senior officers and the CBI’s legal team reviewed the findings of the inquiry before giving the go-ahead for the FIR.

Raids were also carried out at separate places in Mumbai along with that at Deshmukh’s residence.

The Bombay high court ordered the CBI to conduct the preliminary inquiry in the matter earlier this month after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Deskmukh of corruption and extortion.

A CBI team led by police superintendent Abhishek Dular over the last two weeks recorded statements of Deshmukh, his two personal assistants, Sanjeev Palande, and Kundan Shinde, and Singh.

Singh has alleged that Deshmukh asked suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore monthly from bars, restaurants, and hotels.

Deshmukh was immediately unavailable for comments.

