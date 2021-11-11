Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / CBI files charge sheets against six persons for posts targeting Andhra HC
india news

CBI files charge sheets against six persons for posts targeting Andhra HC

Charge sheets were filed against Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth
The CBI has filed separate charge sheets against six persons for making social media posts targeting the Andhra Pradesh high court. (File photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 04:56 PM IST
By Malavika Murali

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed separate charge sheets against six persons who were arrested a few weeks ago for allegedly making derogatory posts on social media targeting the Andhra Pradesh high court’s judges.

The officials said in a statement that charge sheets were filed against Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa and Sudduluri Ajay Amruth.

The accused, currently in judicial custody, will be produced before a court soon.

The CBI had earlier arrested five other accused individuals and had filed separate charge sheets against them.

The CBI said in its statement that it was investigating three more such cases. The YouTube channel of one of the accused has been blocked. Two of the three accused are out of the country and the CBI said arrest warrants have been issued.

The CBI also said it gathered information about the accused who are abroad by issuing blue notice through the Interpol.

The accused were learnt to have intentionally targeted the state’s judiciary and made derogatory posts against judges in connection with some verdicts delivered by judges of the high court.

