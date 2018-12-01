CBI files chargesheet against ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Motilal Vora in AJL case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Motilal Vora in a case of re-allotment of a Panchkula plot to Associated Journals Limited, a spokesperson said.

The chargesheet has been filed under section 120-B of IPC, 420 of IPC and section 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of PC Act in a special CBI court in Panchkula against Hooda in his ex-officio capacity as Haryana Urban Development Authority chairman.

In the chargesheet, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that the AJL was allotted a plot of land in Panchkula in 1982, on which no construction took place till 1992.

The HUDA had subsequently taken back the possession of the plot. The chargesheet alleged that the same plot was re-allotted to the AJL at its original rates in 2005 by allegedly violating the laid down norms by the then HUDA chairman, Hooda.

The AJL is reportedly controlled by senior Congress leaders, including members of the Gandhi family. The group runs the National Herald newspaper.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 13:01 IST