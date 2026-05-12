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CBI forms 7-member SIT led by a DIG in Suvendu Adhikari’s aide murder case

CBI officials said that the seven-member SIT formed under Pankaj Kumar Singh, an IPS officer, comprises some of the best investigators

Published on: May 12, 2026 03:14 pm IST
By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formed a special investigation team (SIT) led by a deputy inspector general (DIG) rank officer to investigate a larger conspiracy and inter-state ramifications in the murder of Chandranath Rath, aide to West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

Three suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant of CM Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI Video Grab)

The federal agency already registered a case after taking over the first information report (FIR) from West Bengal police.

Officials said that the SIT, led by DIG Pankaj Kumar Singh is currently in the process of taking over from local police and examining all cases documents so far, besides taking the custody of three men-- Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya (both from Bihar) and Raj Singh (from Uttar Pradesh).

Singh is allegedly involved in at least 15 murder cases in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and is suspected to be the main contract killer in the Rath murder case, an officer said.

Also Read: Firing from both sides, ‘killing planned over 3-4 days’: What we know on murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Rath

On the night of the murder, the assailants chased Rath’s vehicle for around seven kilometres before forcibly stopping his car. Rath was shot five times and died on the spot. Bera was shot thrice. Soon after the crime, Adhikari alleged that Rath was killed because of their close ties. BJP leaders across the country blamed the TMC for the murder. The TMC, in turn, demanded a CBI probe. 

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeraj Chauhan

Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CBI forms 7-member SIT led by a DIG in Suvendu Adhikari’s aide murder case
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