Three arrested from Bihar, UP in West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's PA murder case

The West Bengal police have arrested two men from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the May 6 murder of Chandranath Rath, aide to chief minister Suvendu Adhikari. Three suspects - Mayank Raj Mishra, Vicky Maurya and Raj Singh- arrested in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant of CM Suvendu Adhikari, being taken from the court after the court sent them to 13 days of police custody, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas on Monday. (ANI)

Mayanak Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya were detained in Bihar’s Buxar, while Raj Singh was picked up by West Bengal’s special investigation team (SIT) from UP’s Ballia district. Singh is allegedly involved in at least 15 murder cases in Bihar and UP and is suspected to be the main contract killer in the Rath murder case, a police officer said.

The three, brought to West Bengal on Monday morning, were sent to police custody for 13 days by the North 24 Parganas district’s Barasat court. The charges against them include murder, organised crime resulting in death, crime committed with common intent and criminal conspiracy. “We told the court that SIT needs to interrogate the suspects. The court permitted the state to add additional charges,” the state’s special public prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee said.

Also Read: 3 suspects detained from Bihar’s Buxar in Suvendu Adhikari’s aide murder case

Rath, 41, a former Indian Air Force serviceman, was shot dead from close range inside his SUV while returning home in the Madhyamgram area of North 24 Parganas district on the night of May 6, two days after BJP swept to power in the state, ousting the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government after 15 years. His driver, Buddhadeb Bera, who was also shot, is admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata; a third person, Mintu, was unhurt. “Probe is on to trace those who hired these killers. The motive will be apparent once we nab them,” an investigating officer said, requesting anonymity.

On the night of the murder, the assailants chased Rath’s vehicle for around seven kilometres before forcibly stopping his car. Rath was shot five times and died on the spot. Bera was shot thrice. Soon after the crime, Adhikari alleged that Rath was killed because of their close ties. BJP leaders across the country blamed the TMC for the murder.

The TMC, in turn, demanded a CBI probe.