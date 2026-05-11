3 suspects detained from Bihar’s Buxar in Suvendu Adhikari’s aide murder case

Three people were detained from Bihar’s Buxar district for their involvement in the murder of West Bengal chief minister Subhendu Adhikari’s personal assistant (PA) Chandranath Rath, police said. Family and friends pay floral tributes to the mortal remains of WB CM Suvendu Adhikari’s PA Chandranath Rath. (ANI photo)

Officials familiar with the matter said, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) has detained three suspects including criminal Vishal Srivastava from Buxar and taken them to West Bengal.

Vishal has over 22 criminal cases registered against him in Buxar alone, including murder and robbery.

The two others identified as Mayank Mishra and Vicky Maurya. However, there has been no official confirmation of their arrest yet.

Also Read: Suvendu’s aide ambushed, shot dead in 50 seconds in planned murder: Police

Buxar SP Subham Arya confirmed that the West Bengal police team raided Buxar, detained some suspects and brought them for interrogation.

The arrests took place after the police tracked a UPI payment made by the assailants at a toll booth in Bally near Kolkata.

Chandranath was on his way home when he was shot dead at point-blank range on the night of May 6 around 10am. He was seated in the front passenger seat of his SUV, and was less than 200 meters away from his home in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas.

His driver, Buddhadeb Bera, sustained critical injuries in the attack and remains under treatment.