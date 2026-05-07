Suvendu’s aide ambushed, shot dead in 50 seconds in planned murder: Police

Professional killers likely murdered Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who carried out a meticulously planned crime in less than a minute, police investigators said on Thursday. Rath was shot dead late on Wednesday night in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas, around 7 km north of the NSCBI airport while he was on his way back home in a SUV. (ANI)

Use of multiple vehicles, tampered license plates and chassis numbers, a clearly targeted killing through the tinted window-glass of Rath’s car and an operation that lasted only about 50 seconds -- all evidence points to a premeditated murder, an investigator said, requesting anonymity.

Three persons have been detained for their alleged involvement in the murder, which sent shockwaves across the state readying for an uneasy power transition after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ousted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) – in power for 15 years – earlier this week. Adhikari is the front runner for the chief minister’s post.

Rath was shot dead late on Wednesday night in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas, around 7 km north of the NSCBI airport while he was on his way back home in a SUV.

Two vehicles, a hatchback and a two-wheeler, used by the killers have been seized. While the car was found at the crime spot, as the killers had abandoned it, the two-wheeler was found in Madhyamgram around five kilometres away.

“A special investigation team has been set up. Investigation is going on. Some persons were being questioned,” a police officer said.

“Three persons, wearing helmets, were waiting with two motorcycles in a dark lane beside a packaging unit on Doharia Lane. As Rath’s white Scorpio arrived, another vehicle (a Nissan Micra hatchback) approached from the opposite direction and blocked the road. The trio then came out of the lane. They started firing at Rath’s vehicle. After that they fled on the two motorcycles in two opposite directions abandoning the car,” a local resident told media persons.

Police have gathered footage from CCTV cameras installed in some of the residential buildings located in the area. Preliminary investigations suggest that the entire operation took place between 10:08:50 pm and 10:09:40 pm. It lasted for just around 50 seconds.

While Rath sustained five bullet injuries and probably died on the spot, his driver Budddadeb Bera sustained three bullet injuries. A third BJP worker, identified as Mintu, was sitting in the rear seat. He escaped unhurt, BJP sources said.

“After the killers fled, locals rushed to the spot and brought out Rath and Bera from the front seats. Mintu was crying and was in a state of trauma. Later Mintu drove the Scorpio, with Rath and Bera in the rear seat, and reached the local hospital. Rath was declared dead on arrival,” said a second resident.

Police said that at least ten rounds were fired and both were shot from close range. Preliminary investigations suggest that only one person fired. He fired through the tinted glass window of the vehicle.

“It was around 10:15 pm when the two were brought to the hospital. Rath had five bullet wounds in his body – three near the chest, one in his arm and the fourth one on his back. Bera had three bullet injuries. Rath had expired by the time he was brought to the hospital. Bera was stabilized and later rushed to a hospital in Salt Lake,” said a doctor who treated Bera.

Meanwhile, Adhikari on Thursday alleged that the killing of his personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was a “premeditated murder” linked to his political association with him. Adhikari claimed that Rath, a former Indian Air Force serviceman, was targeted because he worked closely with him.

The TMC condemned the incident and demanded a court-monitored CBI probe.

“We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest,” the TMC said in a statement.