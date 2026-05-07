'Me defeating Mamata, him being my aide': Suvendu Adhikari lists reasons for PA Chandranath Rath's murder

He also claimed that the former Indian Air Force serviceman was targeted because he worked closely with the senior BJP leader.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday alleged that the killing of his personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was a “premeditated murder” linked to his political association with him.

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‘His only fault was…': Suvendu's remarks on PA's death “No matter how much we condemn the way this murder was carried out, it is not enough. He was killed because he was my aide and I defeated Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur. This could be the reason for his murder. I stand with his family, and the family's demand is to apprehend those who committed this murder and ensure they are punished,” Adhikari said.

“The postmortem revealed that 4 bullets were fired at him... this murder was premeditated,” he added.

Rath, an ex-serviceman of the Indian Air Force, was shot dead in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

“The ex-serviceman, Rath, of the Indian Air Force might not have been killed had he not been my PA and had I not won from Bhabanipur. His only fault was Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant. Five bullets were fired at him to ensure his death,” the BJP leader said.

Referring to the investigation, Adhikari said Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar had informed him that a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime was recovered around four kilometres away from the spot.

Also Read | Mystery car, fake plates, ambush: Inside the killing of Suvendu Adhikari aide Chandranath Rath

Suvendu on Bengal police “Police are working. I spoke with the DGP; they have leads, and some people have been rounded up. I am confident the police will be able to arrest the assailants. CID, forensic and SIT are in action, and police are heading in the right direction,” Adhikari told reporters outside the hospital.

He claimed that the police were capable of solving such cases but alleged that “they were not allowed” to do so earlier, in an apparent attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

When asked about the TMC’s demand for a CBI inquiry into the killing, Adhikari said, “There is no relevance of the TMC now. Police will be able to solve this.”

The BJP leader urged police to identify everyone involved in the murder and ensure they receive capital punishment.

Rath’s mother, however, demanded life imprisonment instead of the death penalty, saying she understood a mother’s pain. She is also a BJP activist in Purba Medinipur.

Speaking further on the incident, Adhikari said, “This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what DGP said. A recce was done for 2-3 days and a murdered was fully planned. The police initiated investigation... We are grieving and are at lack of words for condemning this incident," he said.

"Our entire leadership from Delhi has taken information about this. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar talked to the family (of the deceased) and the police... Various leaders and chosen MLAs have come here from their regions... The police have found some evidence and they will investigate...”

“This is the result of 15 years of Maha-Jungle Raj... BJP will start the cleansing work of the goons here...”