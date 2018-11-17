CBI officer moves Supreme Court over ‘mala fide’ repatriation to Investigation Bureau

The face-off between exiled Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana took a new twist on Saturday with an officer moving the Supreme Court against his repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau, from where he was deputed to the CBI in 2014.

Ashwini Kumar Gupta, a deputy superintendent at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has termed the repatriation mala fide, and intended to “penalise and victimise” him because he was part of the team enquiring into corruption charges against Asthana.

An ugly spat between the number one and number two in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who traded allegations of corruption, prompted the government intervention last month, asking the two to proceed on leave. Later, a few officers were transferred.

Gupta is the second officer to have moved the SC against being shifted out.

AK Bassi, the man leading the probe into corruption charges against Asthana, had earlier approached the SC against his transfer to Port Blair.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 23:55 IST