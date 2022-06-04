CBI questions 2 TMC legislators in connection with post-poll murder

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned two Trinamool Congress legislators in connection with the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker on May 2 last year, hours after the results of the West Bengal assembly elections were declared.

Abhijit Sinha, MLA of Labpur in Birbhum district and Sekh Sahonawez, MLA of Ketugram in East Burdwan district were questioned for nearly two hours by the central probe agency’s sleuths at Durgapur.

This is in connection with the murder of BJP worker Gaurav Sarkar on May 2. Allegations had surfaced that Sarkar was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers at Birbhum’s Ilambazar area hours after the poll results were announced. He succumbed to his injuries later.

“I received a call from the CBI. They asked me to come to the agency’s camp office at Durgapur. It is perhaps because I had called up Anubrata Mondol on May 2,” said Sahonawez.

Mondol, TMC’s district president of Birbhum has already been questioned in connection with the murder case and in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. He has skipped CBI summons multiple times in the past.

The agency also questioned a few other TMC block level leaders of Birbhum district in connection with the murder case.

“The CBI first called me on my phone and later sent me a message asking me to appear for questioning. Mondol is the party’s district president and I had called him on May 2. I am a law abiding citizen and will cooperate with the CBI,” said Sinha.

It was on May 2, 2021 that the TMC returned to power for the third consecutive row with a thumping victory in the fiercely fought assembly polls. Post poll violence had allegedly erupted in many parts within hours after the election results were declared.

On August 19, 2021 the Calcutta high court had ordered the CBI to probe the allegations of rape and murder. The federal agency has filed 58 FIRs in connection with the alleged violence. At least 224 persons have been arrested, while the agency has filed 26 charge sheets. A report filed by the CBI in the court earlier this month stated that in 20 cases further investigation is required.

