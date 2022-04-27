CBI registers 3 PEs against ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh to probe graft charges

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered three preliminary enquires (PEs) against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to investigate allegations of corruption, misconduct and misuse of position, people familiar with the development said.

The PEs were initiated in addition to five first information reports (FIRs) filed against the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer earlier this month.

The special crime unit of the CBI had taken over the investigation into five cases of alleged misconduct and corruption against Singh from the Maharashtra Police on April 13.

The Supreme Court had transferred the investigation of multiple cases to the CBI on the petition of Singh, saying "a very murky affair is going on amid echelons of power".

Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai police chief over his alleged mishandling of the Antilia bomb scare case in 2021 -- in which police officer Sachin Waze was an accused. Singh was then suspended from service in December 2021 and now faced a show-cause notice of dismissal from service.

On Tuesday, the Chandiwal Commission, probing corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, submitted its report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Maharashtra government had formed the single-member commission, headed by Justice KU Chandiwal (retired) in March last year the conduct a probe into the corruption allegations levelled against Deshmukh by Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)

