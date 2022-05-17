Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / CBI raids Congress's Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas to Chinese: Sources
CBI raids Congress's Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas to Chinese: Sources

The searches are linked to allegations that Chidambaram took illegal gratification of ₹50 lakh for facilitating visas for some Chinese nationals for working in a project in Punjab, people cited above said.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. (Sonu Mehta/HT File PHOTO)
Published on May 17, 2022 09:29 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at multiple residential and office premises of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, according to people familiar with the development. The searches are being conducted across nine locations in Mumbai, Chennai, Odisha, Punjab and Karnataka in connection with a fresh case against the Congress MP.

Chidambaram is accused of taking illegal gratification of 50 lakh for facilitating visas for some Chinese nationals for working on a project in Punjab, people cited above said. Around 260 visas were facilitated by Karti and others for the Chinese nationals.

"I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record," tweeted Karti Chidambaram in view of CBI searches at his premises.

Chidambaram has been facing multiple corruption cases and has already been charged in the INX Media money laundering case. He was arrested by CBI in February 2018 and was granted bail in March 2018 in the case.

