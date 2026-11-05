CBI secures extradition of Delhi sexual assault case accused from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Delhi Police, has successfully secured the extradition of a wanted accused, Sajeer Palli Mooppam, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on Wednesday.

The CBI said it has facilitated the return of more than 278 wanted criminals to India since 2019 through coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies. (HT Photo)

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According to a CBI press release issued on Wednesday, the accused was wanted in connection with a sexual assault case registered by Delhi Police.

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The investigation revealed that "the subject was wanted in connection with a sexual assault case registered by the Delhi Police. Investigation revealed that the accused, along with an accomplice, forcibly administered an intoxicating substance to a 20-year-old woman, rendering her incapacitated. Taking advantage of her helpless state, the accused transported her to a hotel, fraudulently checking in using third-party identity credentials to evade detection. He subjected the victim to non-consensual sexual assault, which was corroborated by subsequent medical and forensic reports."

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The CBI further stated that a comprehensive chargesheet in the case had already been filed before the competent court.

Following the investigation, Delhi Police requested the CBI to initiate action through INTERPOL channels against the accused. Acting on the request, the CBI got a Red Notice published against him to facilitate his location and arrest.

The CBI stated that the subject was subsequently geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities at the request of NCB-New Delhi. After completion of the required legal formalities, the UAE authorities proceeded with his extradition to India.

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"Following due legal process, the UAE authorities extradited the subject to India," the CBI said in its press release.

The agency further informed that a Delhi Police escort team travelled to the UAE to take custody of the accused. The subject was handed over to the escort team, which subsequently brought him back to India.

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"The escort team of Delhi Police visited UAE where the subject was handed over to the escort team of Delhi Police. The escort team along with the subject arrived at New Delhi, on 04.11.2026," the press release stated.

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Highlighting its role in facilitating the return of wanted fugitives from foreign countries, the CBI said that it functions as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL and coordinates with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL.

"The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels," the agency stated.

The CBI also highlighted its record of facilitating the return of wanted criminals from abroad through coordination with foreign law enforcement agencies.

"More than 278 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India since 2019 through coordination with Foreign Law Enforcement Agencies," the press release added.