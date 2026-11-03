Hotels used by F1, MotoGP teams in Qatar, UAE named on Iran-linked 'zero hour' target list: Report

Earlier in April, the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix were both cancelled following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and the war that followed. Bahrain GP was later held in Malaysia in September.

Hotels used by Formula 1 and MotoGP teams in Qatar and the UAE have reportedly been named in a list of potential targets of Iranian retaliation, according to Iran's Fars news agency. The list, titled 'Zero Hour Target', reportedly identifies dozens of locations across the region that could come under attack if the United States and Israel bomb Iran again. It includes hotels where F1 and MotoGP personnel stay during race weekends, according to a report by GPblog.

The decision followed concerns raised by riders over travelling to Qatar, ESPN reported. Nineteen of the 22 riders had signed a letter asking MotoGP to take responsibility for the safety of participants or reconsider holding the race.

Yamaha announced on November 1 that neither its factory team nor its satellite outfit, Pramac Yamaha , would compete at the Lusail International Circuit from November 6-8. The Japanese manufacturer said it had decided against changing its company-wide travel restrictions following its assessment of the security situation in the Gulf.

MotoGP, though, has maintained that the race will go ahead. The championship said it had consulted the Qatari government, Lusail International Circuit, independent safety advisers and other stakeholders before deciding to stick to the schedule, as per Reuters.

It also said it had received no information that warranted changing its plans for the event.

F1 maintains Qatar and Abu Dhabi race plans Formula 1 is also facing questions over its final two rounds of the 2026 season, scheduled in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6. According to ESPN, F1 has told its 11 teams that the races remain on schedule and that it is in regular contact with authorities in Qatar and the UAE. The sport has received assurances that the events are safe as things stand.

F1 is also understood to have contingency plans in place in case the security situation deteriorates. Imola in Italy has reportedly been identified as a possible alternative venue for the season finale if the Abu Dhabi race cannot go ahead.

The championship has reportedly also discussed evacuation arrangements with teams in case personnel need to leave the region at short notice.

Max Verstappen wants clarity on safety guarantees Red Bull driver Max Verstappen is uncertain over travelling to the Gulf for the final races of the season. Speaking after the Mexico City Grand Prix, the four-time F1 world champion and the new father said his decision would depend on the safety assurances provided and how the situation develops in the coming weeks.

"Of course, it mainly depends on what kind of guarantees they can give us and what happens in the coming weeks. I could say now, 'Yes, I'd be happy to go there,' but you don't know if that will still be the case next week, as the situation in the region is still unstable," Verstappen said, as per GPblog.

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli on Sunday wrapped up the F1 drivers' championship in Mexico with four races still to go. At just 20, the young Italian has become the youngest world champion the sport has ever seen.