CBI secures return of Red Notice subjects Ganesh Balaso Kale, Vainket Garg from Thailand, Georgia

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it had secured the return of two wanted fugitives – cybercrime accused Ganesh Balaso Kale from Thailand and alleged gangster Vainket Garg from Georgia – through coordinated efforts involving Indian authorities, foreign governments and INTERPOL channels.

Ganesh Balaso Kale (left) and Vainket Garg (right) were brought back to India from Thailand and Georgia, respectively, in separate CBI-coordinated operations.(File photo)

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In separate operations, Kale was deported from Thailand while Garg was extradited from Georgia, the agency said. Both men were subjects of INTERPOL Red Notices and were brought back to India on Thursday, June 11.

The CBI said both operations were carried out in coordination with the ministry of external affairs, the ministry of home affairs and the concerned foreign authorities.

The agency said that more than 160 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India in recent years through coordinated efforts involving multiple domestic and international agencies.

Cybercrime accused was tracked down in Thailand

According to the CBI, Ganesh Balaso Kale was wanted in connection with cyber fraud case in which victims were allegedly “lured by the offer of online part-time jobs. They were asked to make certain deposits as monetary investments and were later defrauded,” the agency said in a release.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators alleged that Kale operated a network involved in cyber-enabled financial crimes and used bank accounts belonging to unsuspecting individuals to route illicit funds. In return, people were allegedly promised interest or commission for allowing their accounts to be used. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators alleged that Kale operated a network involved in cyber-enabled financial crimes and used bank accounts belonging to unsuspecting individuals to route illicit funds. In return, people were allegedly promised interest or commission for allowing their accounts to be used. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The agency further alleged that the accused directed co-conspirators to arrange mobile phones and obtain fake SIM cards to facilitate the offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency further alleged that the accused directed co-conspirators to arrange mobile phones and obtain fake SIM cards to facilitate the offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Following the issuance of an INTERPOL Red Notice in May 2026, Kale was traced to Thailand and detained by Thai authorities in Bangkok on May 24. After legal formalities and coordination between Indian and Thai authorities, he was deported to India on June 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the issuance of an INTERPOL Red Notice in May 2026, Kale was traced to Thailand and detained by Thai authorities in Bangkok on May 24. After legal formalities and coordination between Indian and Thai authorities, he was deported to India on June 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused arrived in Mumbai on June 11 and was taken into custody by officials of the Cyber Cell of Maharashtra Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused arrived in Mumbai on June 11 and was taken into custody by officials of the Cyber Cell of Maharashtra Police. {{/usCountry}}

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The CBI highlighted that the Red Notice was published only in May 2026 and the accused was traced, apprehended and brought back to India within about 20 days, describing it as an example of swift international coordination.

Haryana gangster extradited from Georgia

In a separate case, the CBI said it coordinated the extradition of Vainket Garg, a fugitive wanted by Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases.

According to the agency, Garg is a known gangster wanted for offences including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, organised crime and the use of illegal firearms.

The CBI said Garg had initially been arrested during the investigation of the cases but later absconded after securing bail from a court and left India to evade legal proceedings.

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At the request of Haryana Police, the National Central Bureau (NCB)-New Delhi secured the publication of an INTERPOL Red Notice against him. After he was geo-located and arrested by authorities in Georgia, India submitted a formal extradition request.

Following legal proceedings, Georgian authorities approved the extradition request and handed over the accused to a Haryana Police escort team that travelled to the country.

The escort team, along with Garg, arrived in Delhi on June 11, where he was formally handed over to Haryana Police.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Chauhan ...Read More Neeraj Chauhan, senior associate editor with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times, writes on security, terrorism, corruption, laundering, black money, narcotics, and related policy matters while covering MHA, ED, CBI, NIA, IB, CVC, NHRC, CAG, Income Tax department, etc. Read Less

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