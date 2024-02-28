 CBI summons Akhilesh Yadav as witness in 2019 mining case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / CBI summons Akhilesh Yadav as witness in 2019 mining case

CBI summons Akhilesh Yadav as witness in 2019 mining case

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Feb 28, 2024 03:44 PM IST

In a notice issued under section 160 of CrPC, the agency asked him to appear before it on February 29 in connection with the case registered in 2019

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued summons to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, in a 2019 probe into the alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur district, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

The agency has asked Yadav to appear before it on Thursday as a “witness”. (PTI file photo)
The agency has asked Yadav to appear before it on Thursday as a “witness”. (PTI file photo)

The agency has asked Yadav to appear before it on Thursday as a “witness”, officials said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The summon has been issued under 160 of the CrPC (criminal procedure code), which is issued to record statements of witnesses or individuals familiar with details.

The federal agency had registered a case in January 2019 against 11 persons including UP cadre IAS officer B Chandrakala, then SP leader Ramesh Kumar Mishra and Sanjay Dixit (who fought 2017 state election on a BSP ticket) to probe alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in Hamirpur district.

Also Read:BJP’s backroom play: From Monday’s surprise to Tuesday’s surgical strike

The agency was probing illegal mining in UP’s Shamli, Hamirpur, Saharanpur, Deoria, Fatehpur, Siddharth Nagar and Kaushambi districts as part of its seven Preliminary Enquiries (PEs) registered in 2017 on the order of Allahabad high court out of which three FIRs were registered in January 2019.

CBI’s FIR stated, “The role of then mining ministers concerned during the relevant period may be looked into during the course of investigation of the case”.

It has been alleged that the state government officials conspired with private persons in the alleged illegal mining of minor minerals between 2012 and 2016 by granting fresh leases, renewing existing leases and permitting obstructed period to the existing lease holders, without following the e-tendering procedure as mandated by the UP government in its order dated May 31, 2012.

As part of the conspiracy, the accused persons allowed excavation of minor minerals with a purpose of theft and to extort money from the lease holders as well as from the drives of the vehicles transporting the minor minerals – like stones, gravel, clay and sand which are considered government property according to the Mines and Minerals (development and regulation) act of 1957.

CBI stated that all of this was being done despite a ban on mining by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On