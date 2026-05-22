MP govt seeks CBI probe into Twisha Sharma death case; husband still at large

The Madhya Pradesh government has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe into the death of a woman, Twisha Sharma, allegedly due to harassment by in-laws.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital house in Bhopal on May 12(Instagram)

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The woman in her 30s, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, was found dead on May 12 at her marital residence in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension. Her family, however, alleged foul play, pointing to injury marks on her body. They claimed she said she was assaulted by her husband.

Since her death, several developments such as her husband's disappearance, a CCTV footage purportedly of moments before her death and purported WhatsApp chats where she expressed frustration over situation at her marital home have raised questions over the events that led to the alleged suicide.

Last Friday, police registered a first information report (FIR) against the deceased’s husband — Samarth Singh and mother-in-law — Giribala Singh — under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 80(2) (dowry death), based on family’s complaint, Sanjay Kumar Singh commissioner of police said, adding that investigation is going on.

‘Character assassination' by mother-in-law

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{{^usCountry}} Giribala Singh has caught media attention for her remarks that many said qualify as character assassination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giribala Singh has caught media attention for her remarks that many said qualify as character assassination. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Singh, who has given multiple media interviews since the death, has claimed in her statements that within five months of the marriage, she noticed her daughter-in-law “held liberal views” and that “never watered plants”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh, who has given multiple media interviews since the death, has claimed in her statements that within five months of the marriage, she noticed her daughter-in-law “held liberal views” and that “never watered plants”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The mother-in-law further defended her son, stating that men often struggle to express grief through tears and that he had been suffering due to his wife's behavioral issues from the very beginning. She claimed there were no major fights, but the medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) caused emotional distress. She maintained that her son would eventually surface and look after his legal defense, asserting that the case against them deserves dismissal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mother-in-law further defended her son, stating that men often struggle to express grief through tears and that he had been suffering due to his wife's behavioral issues from the very beginning. She claimed there were no major fights, but the medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) caused emotional distress. She maintained that her son would eventually surface and look after his legal defense, asserting that the case against them deserves dismissal. {{/usCountry}}

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Extending her claims regarding the deceased woman's mental health, the retired judge called the death a profound loss but alleged that the woman was undergoing psychiatric treatment and taking medication meant for schizophrenia, displaying physical symptoms like hand tremors.

"It's a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family... She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were prescribed to her, which are given to a schizophrenic patient... She would remain stable for a day or so, but then again, there would be a slight change in her condition. We observed some physical symptoms, a slight trembling in her hands, which is typical of withdrawal symptoms... She destroyed everything...," the mother-in-law said on Monday.

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She further alleged that the woman suffered from drug withdrawal after moving to Bhopal, claiming she confessed to using heavy amounts of marijuana to end her pregnancy.

"After coming here, all her supply of drugs was out... She confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana when she wanted to reverse her pregnancy... A counselling session took place during that time... Though I cannot make any hyper-technical statement on the matter because she was on schizophrenic drugs..."

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